PUBLIC NOTICE OF Cumberland County RECESSED MEETING

A recessed meeting of the Economic Development Authority of the County of Cumberland, Virginia has been called for Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:30p.m. in the Cafeteria of the Cumberland Community Center located at 11 Forest View Road, Cumberland, Virginia 23040. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss new potential development options and tour the Community Center property. No public comments will be heard at this meeting.

By Order of the Economic Development Authority

of the County of Cumberland, Virginia