Buckingham Residents Upset Over Potential Clinic Closing

Some residents of Buckingham County are making their displeasure known regarding the potential move of their medical clinic. Sentara has announced that it plans to close the Buckingham Family Medicine clinic. However, the company has delayed the closing until this end of the year. But some residents, many of whom are elderly and frail took to the streets this past weekend to show their displeasure. They want Sentara to change course and keep their clinic open. The company says it still plans to move the clinic’s operations to Zion Crossroads, which is almost an hour away.