Longwood University Cancels 2020 Graduation Ceremony

Longwood University said Friday that it’s 2020 commencement celebration will be canceled entirely due to the pandemic. Longwood University had postponed it’s graduation ceremonies until October 9th and 10th earlier this year, but now says the coronavirus pandemic situation has not changed for the better enough to allow holding the ceremonies. Assistant Vice President for Communications, Matt McWilliams, said Friday that the university would continue to olook for ways for small groups of graduates and their families to mark the occasion during the weekend.