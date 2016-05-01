WILLIAM L. MAYHEW HIRED AS SUPERVISOR OF TRANSPORTATION AT PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is pleased to welcome William Mayhew as the Supervisor of Transportation. “We are excited to have Mr. Mayhew on our team at Prince Edward County Public Schools. He comes to us with eighteen years of experience in transportation services and we are confident this will serve the families of Prince Edward County well” said Richard Goode, Director of Support Services.

Mr. Mayhew has supervised transportation in both Mecklenburg and Charlotte Counties. He has a passion for student safety and employee retention. Mayhew is well versed in successful grant writing, fleet management, and meeting the compliance standards required by the Virginia Department of Education.

“Mr. Mayhew comes to the division with a wealth of knowledge in his field and we are thrilled to welcome him to Eagle Country” said Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, Division Superintendent.

Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable, and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.