Hurricane Sally Remnants Prompt Flash Flood Watch

A flash flood watch is out for a portion of our region due to rains from the remnants of Hurricane Sally. The National Weather Service says the watch area does not actually include Prince Edward County, but areas just south. It does include Lunenburg and Charlotte Counties. Rainfall amounts of between three and five inches can be expected beginning later today along the Virginia/North Carolina border. Sally strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall on coastal Alabama and Mississippi Wednesday.

