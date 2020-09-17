Washington Post: ICE Flew Detainees To Farmville In Order To Transport Agents To DC Protests

The coronavirus outbreak at Farmville’s ICE detentiona facility has now been linked to ICE flights transporting agents to control protests in Washington DC. The Washington Post reports that the Trump admnistration flew the immigrant detainees to Farmville in order to facilitate the rapid deployment of Homeland Security tactical teams to the nation’s capital, even circumventing restrictions on the use of charter flights for employee travel, according to one former official with ICE. Shortly after the immigrants began arriving in Farmville, dozens of them began testing positive for coronavirus, with the infection eventually spreading to more than 300 detainees, one of whom died. ICE has said that it moved the detainees on charter flights in order to avoid overcrowding at other detention facilities in Arizona and Florida. However, the Wasington Post reports that the former ICE official, whom they are not naming, said the main goal of the flights was to skirt rules barring ICE employees from traveling on the charter flights unless detainees are also onboard.