AMY McCLURE HIRED AS REMOTE LEARNING SPECIALIST AT PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is pleased to welcome Amy McClure as the Remote Learning Specialist.

We are excited to have Ms. McClure join our team. She will facilitate, directly, our efforts to support teachers and students navigate their way through the remote learning process” said Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, Division Superintendent.

McClure earned her bachelor and masters degrees from Longwood University. She brings expertise in the areas of remote learning management systems and educational leadership. Her most recent experiences include working for the Governor School of Southside Virginia where she taught advanced mathematics courses. In addition, McClure served as an adjunct faculty at Southside Virginia Community College where she taught the Teachers for Tomorrow course, as well as additional mathematics classes.

“Mrs. McClure comes to the division during a time when the K-12 learning landscape is shifting. She is innovative and skilled with a genuine desire to maximize the remote learning environment for students and staff. Again, I am excited to welcome Mrs. McClure to our new normal of digital togetherness”. said Dr. Johnson.