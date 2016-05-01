Theieves Steal Alcohol; Booze From Charlotte County Convenience Store

Charlotte County authorities are searching for the culprits responsible for breaking into a convenience store in Madisonville and getting away with a load of cigarettes and booze. The sheriff’s office says deputies respodned to the Corner Grocery Store on Thomas Jefferson Highway last Monday. The owner had arrived to open up the store and found the mess. It appeared the theieves got in through a back door by breaking it down, knocking out the wooden door frame. ANyone with information is urged to call 434-542-5141.