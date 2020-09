SENIOR ALERT CANCELLED

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAD ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF FLUVANNA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 AT 1320 HOURS.

THIS PERSON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE.

THE FLUVANNA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR IRENE ELISABETH MURRAY, RACE: WHITE , SEX: FEMALE , AGE 93 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT: 5 FOOT 2 INCHES , WEIGHT: 130 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND WHITE HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON SEPTEMBER 14, AT 1149 HOURS ON PATTERSON AVENUE IN RICHMOND CITY, VIRGINIA. THERE IS NO CLOTHING DESCRIPTION FOR THE SENIOR AT THIS TIME.

THE SENIOR WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A SILVER 2010 TOYOTA COROLLA SEDAN. VIRGINIA TAG JHS-3234

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE FLUVANNA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HER WHEREABOUTS AT 434-589-8211 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com.