SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT IN FARMVILLE

On September 9, 2020, Farmville Police arrested one person after a brief pursuit on West Third Street in the Town of Farmville. The suspect vehicle was stolen out of North Carolina and had earlier fled from police in Blackstone, VA. The pursuit ended with the suspect abandoning the vehicle off of Industrial Park Road, in Prince Edward County, and fleeing into the woods on foot. A search of the area ended when the suspect surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.

Christopher G. Roberts, 49, of Canton, Georgia was taken into custody and charged with felony eluding law enforcement. He was also served with a felony warrant from Nottoway County and is awaiting extradition to Cherokee County Georgia for multiple felony charges in that jurisdiction. Roberts is currently being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail without bond and additional charges are pending.

Agencies assisting in the search were Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Longwood University Police Department, Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Virginia State Park Police, and Piedmont Regional Jail.