The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce awarded the new Virginia Children’s Book Festival brick and mortar location on High Street with the September Looking Our Best Award.They have done a phenomenal job making this part of High Street shine! This new space is bright, whimsical and extremely inviting. Children and families are going to really enjoy this space and the programming it will offer.

Pictured L-R:

Anne Tyler Paulek, Nash Osborn, Matt McWilliams, Juanita Giles, Cam Patterson, Hood Frazier, Brent Roberts Kerry Mossler, Brad Watson, Joy Stump