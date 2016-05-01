Tenth Annual Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Exceeds Goal

The 2020 Heartland Heroes Blood Drive was a huge success this past Friday. Through the combined efforts of the Farmville Police Department and the Farmville Fire Department, they were able to recruit enough donors to provide 59 units of blood, exceeding the American Red Cross goal of 52 units. A single donation can help save the life of up to three people, and these 59 donations have the potential to save 177 lives.

During the event, blood donors were asked to donate in honor of either the police department or fire department. The Farmville Police Department was the winner of this year’s Heartland Heroes Blood Drive trophy. The trophy was provided by the American Red Cross at the initial Heartland Heroes Blood Drive in 2011 to the department that recruited the most donors. The winning department gets to keep the trophy for one year, until the next blood drive where they must defend their bragging rights and the trophy. The Police Department has now won 7 times.

The Farmville Police Department and The Farmville Fire Department wish to thank Johns Memorial Episcopal Church and Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity for their assistance in making this blood drive a success. We especially want to thank those who took time from their schedules and donated blood.