15 People Injured In Amish Buggy Crash

15 people injured in the crash of an Amish buggy on Sunday. We’re learning of the crash in Buckingham County, and now the car’s driver is charged with reckless driving. The crash happened on Route 15 about one mile south of Route 617, according to a statement from VSP. The Amish horse-drawn buggy was pulling a wagon and was struck from behind by a car driven by 24 year-old Preston Allen, of Dillwyn. Allen was not hurt, but the buggy was carrying 15 people. 33 year-old John Yoder, of Dillwyn was thrown from the buggy. Ages of the victims ranged from five months to 35 years old.