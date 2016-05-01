Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

To be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:00 A.M. – 12 Noon At 124 N. South Street, Farmville, VA 23901 In the Municipal Parking Lot, located behind the Prince Edward Co. Courthouse

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the CDC and VHD guidelines

This will be a drive-thru distribution, food will be placed in the back seat or trunk of the vehicle.

Requesting everyone to please wear a face covering and remain in your vehicle.

For more information, please contact: Rev. James or Karen Hurt @ 434-414-0767 or Carol Morton @ 434-808-6975