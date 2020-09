Virginia Senior Alert ACTIVATION: Missing Prince Georges, MD

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 AT 0225 HOURS.

THE PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR ELLSWORTH SCOTT, RACE: BLACK, SEX: MALE, AGE 74 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5′ 6″, WEIGHT 170 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND IS BALD. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2020, AT 1900 HOURS AT HIS RESIDENCE ON 23RD PARKWAY IN TEMPLE HILLS, MARYLAND. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING GLASSES, A BURGUNDY LONG-SLEEVE SHIRT, BLUE JEANS AND BURGUNDY ADIDAS SHOES.

HE WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING HIS APARTMENT DRIVING A BLUE 2004 HYUNDAI SANTA FE, BEARING VIRGINIA REGISTRATION: UYP8387. AT THIS TIME IT IS UNKNOWN WHAT HIS DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 301-352-1200 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com.