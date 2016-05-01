Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business After Hours

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After-Hours in partnership with Letterpress Communications to showcase the new College Corners on High. These luxury off-campus apartments adjacent to Longwood University were on display and open for tours. Approximately 40 business leaders and community members were masked-up, socially distanced and eager to network.

The College Corners on High properties consist of seven buildings with thirteen apartment units. They are clean, convenient, and spacious. The apartments range from 3-6 bedrooms and are all designed for one bedroom per student, a plus for both privacy and peace of mind during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce exists to improve the lives of those living and doing business in our community. Alongside our members, we provide educational initiatives, promote tourism, serve as advocates for local business, and seek opportunities to aid a diverse and growing population.