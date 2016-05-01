Prince Edward Supervisors Scrutinized For Holding Meeting Without Public Notice

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors says a miscommunication led to a special meeting being held against state laws. The supervisors met on August 21st in a specially called meeting to enact an emergency ordinance to institute temporary measures on gatherings. County Administrator Wade Bartlett told the Farmville Herald that the notice of the meeting was inadvertently left off the county’s website and was not sent to local reporters. The employee, he said, who normally sends the notices was out on vacation during that entire week. State law requires public meetings to be disclosed to the public ahead of time in three places=, which include the government’s own website, a prominent public location where notices are regularly posted… and the county clerk’s office or chief administrator’s office. Bartlett did note, though, that emergency ordinance can also be enacted without public notice.