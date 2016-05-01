Local Schools To Share In 21st Century Community Learning Grants

Local schools will be sharing a portion of money from this year’s 21st Century COmmunity Learning grants. State Schools Superintendent James Lane said Monday that there would be 51 grants this year, ranging from 50-thousand dollars to 200-thousand dollars. The grants will allow schools, faith based organizations, and community groups to provide students with tutoring and enrichment activities that complement their regular academic programs. Among the grant recipients are Buckingham County Middle School, Cumberland COunty ELementary School… Blackstone and Crewe Primary… as well as Nottoway Intermediate in Nottoway County, and Prince Edward County Miuddle and High Schools.