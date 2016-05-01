State Superintendent Announces 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced today that Virginia Department of Education is awarding 51 grants to fund 21st Century Community Learning Centers in communities across the commonwealth. The grants range from $50,000 to $200,000 and will allow school divisions, faith-based organizations and community groups to provide students with tutoring and enrichment activities that complement regular academic programs.

Community learning centers operate before and after school, during school breaks, Saturdays, and during summer vacation. The centers also provide educational services for families of participating children. Applicants for the grants were encouraged to consult with parents, community groups, businesses, arts and cultural organizations, and other youth development agencies to develop their applications and programs.

“The support 21st Century Community Learning Centers provide to students and families is more important than ever given the disruptions to learning that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Lane said. “I congratulate and thank all of school divisions and partnering organizations receiving these grants for stepping up and providing these opportunities. Community learning centers play a key role in our efforts to promote equity and improve outcomes for vulnerable students.”

The grant recipients and schools hosting new 21st Century Learning Centers in 2020-2021 are as follows:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia — Buford Middle (Charlottesville)

Buckingham County Public Schools — Buckingham County Middle

Chesterfield County Public Schools — Bensley Elementary

Chesterfield County Public Schools — Chalkley Elementary

Chesterfield County Public Schools — Falling Creek Middle

Cumberland County Public Schools — Cumberland County Elementary

James Madison University — Smithland Elementary and Waterman Elementary (Harrisonburg)

James Madison University — Spotswood Elementary (Harrisonburg)

Nottoway County Public Schools — Blackstone Primary

Nottoway County Public Schools — Crewe Primary

Nottoway County Public Schools — Nottoway Intermediate

On the Road Collaborative — Harrisonburg High (Harrisonburg)

On the Road Collaborative — Skyline Middle (Harrisonburg)

Prince Edward County Public Schools — Prince Edward County Middle and Prince Edward County High

and others

The department also is continuing funding of 65 programs that received initial grants in 2018 and 2019.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is authorized under Title IV, Part B, of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

Additional information about the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is available on the VDOE website. Details about applying for the next grant competition will be announced in February 2021.