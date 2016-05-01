Tenth Annual Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Set For September 4th

On Friday, September 4, 2020, the Farmville Police Department, Farmville Fire Department, and the American Red Cross will team up for our Tenth Annual “Heartland Heroes Blood Drive”. Please come out and show support for your favorite department. The Farmville Fire Department will be attempting to retain the Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Trophy this year, but will likely face fierce competition from the Farmville Police Department.

Since it began in 2011, The Heartland Heroes Blood Drive has collected 568 units of blood, potentially saving up to 1700 lives. According to American Red Cross, they must collect over 13,000 units of blood each day to keep up with the current demand. They often remind us that the need is constant, but the gratification is instant.

New for the month of September, all donors will receive a free pair of American Red Cross socks. And, because you’re donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic, all donors will be automatically tested for Coronavirus antibodies to determine if they have had, or been exposed to, the virus in the past. You will be notified of test results.

The event will run from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. at the Johns Memorial Parish House on High Street. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no cooked food provided to donors this year and voting for your favorite department will be done at registration.