Mooney Returns To Farmville As Longwood Police Chief

Former Farmville Poclie Chief Doug Mooney has now accepted the chief job at Longwood University. Mooney replaces Bob Beach, who retired earlier this year. Mooney has been retired from the Farmville Police Department since 2015. He was a student at Longwood in the early 1980’s, according to the Farmville Herald. He says he hopes to be able to find ways to increase positive interactions with the community and Longwood Police. Mooney also served as interim police chief at Hampden-Sydney COllege after his retirement from Farmville PD.