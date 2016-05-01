Coronavirus Cases Seem To Be On Downward Trend, Health Officials Says

There is good news on the coronavirus front around our region, as health officials say the number of cases appears to be on a downward trend. Piedmont Health District Director Dr. H. Robert Nash, last week, said that the biggest disturbing factor is that a large portion of the latest cases in the past several weeks have been in patients under the age of 19. The 7-county district reported 66 new cases early last week. Nash cautioned that with schools and colleges starting back up, we are likely to see a surge. As a reminder, in Farnmville, it is now against ordinance to hold gatherings of more than 50 people. Prince Edward County reported a total of 466 cases since the outbreak began in March, which was up 17 from the previous week.