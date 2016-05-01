Suspect Arrested in Rice

According to Sheriff L.A. Epps, on August 27, 2020 the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police arrested two wanted suspects on Scuffletown Road in Rice, VA. One arrestee was identified as 38-year-old Shalamar Fitzgerald of Rice, VA and one was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Moore of Kentucky.

Mr. Fitzgerald had outstanding warrants of felony shoplifting and misdemeanor escape. Mr. Moore was wanted on two felony charges out of Kentucky. Both individuals are being held at Piedmont Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia State Police for their assistance with this apprehension.