Farmville Wine Festival Canceled

Sad news again regarding another local event that will not happen this year because of the pandemic. Organizers of the annual Farmville Wine Festival say they’ve made the difficult decision to abandon this year’s event, which was scheduled for September 26th. A statement from Chryl Gibson, the coordinator of the Farmville Win Festival, says that there is just too much uncertainty right now. With a rebound of positive cases and the focus of many donors on COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as the great possibility of a mandate to decrease group gatherings, Gibson says they feel a bit like playing Russian Roulette in trying to hold such a large function. She says they plan to be back next spring when the world will, hopefully, be a safer place.