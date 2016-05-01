FARMVILLEGARBAGE ROUTE CHANGE FOR LABOR DAY

With Monday, September 7th being Labor Day, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 8th. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up on Tuesday. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe Labor Day.

RECAP

Monday, Sept.7th No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Sept. 8th Monday & Tuesday residential garbage pickup, miscellaneous call-in . Business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Wed., Sept. 9th Regular residential garbage pickup. Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard pickup.

Thurs. Sept. 10th Regular routes

Friday, Sept. 11th Business garbage and cardboard