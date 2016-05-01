PEC Deputy Demoted For Involvement In Offensive Facebook Post

A Prince Edward County Sheriff Sergeant has been demoted after posting a controversial item on social media. Many people found the comments racist and offensive when Buckingham Deputy Chris Fishburne shared a post on Facebook that joked about selling his “white privilege card.” The message said that he could trade his white privilege card for a “race card.” Later, another profile that used the name Larry Redskin Franklin added laughing emojis while sharing the original post. Franklin was identified by many locals as being a sergeant in Prince Edward County. Sheriff Tony Epps later issued a public statement saying he had demoted the sergeant and was requiring he attend cultural diversity training. Meanwhile, Buckingham County Sheriff Bill Kidd also apologized for the statement by his deputy. Deputy Fishburne has since written a letter to the editor of the Farmville Herald apologizing for sharing the post.