The Prince Edward County CARES Act Committee will be meeting virtually on Friday. The meeting will begin at 9am, but the public is not allowed to attend in person. However, if you’d like to view the meeting, you can follow the instructions below:

To join the meeting by phone, dial: (425) 436-6394

When prompted for an Access Number: 867576 #

The purpose of this meeting is for the committee to review applications that have been submitted by businesses for CARES Act grant funding.