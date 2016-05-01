Longwood WBB: Stronger Together

By SAM HOVAN

Typically, the offseason provides a period of reflection and growth. And for a tight-knit Longwood women’s basketball team, that offseason comes on the heels of a dramatic turnaround that has the team poised for unprecedented success.



The 2019-20 Lancers engineered one of the best improvements in the NCAA after winning nine more games than the year prior, good for the 12th-best turnaround of any Division I team last season. On top of that, the team’s eight Big South wins tied for the best in team history and earned the program its first-ever Big South home postseason game.



The team had plenty of individual accolades, with multiple players ranking among the NCAA’s statistical elite, freshman Kyla McMakin earning Big South Freshman of the Year and All-Big South honors, and senior Dayna Rouse doubling up with her second straight All-Big South second-team citation. McMakin led the conference in scoring, and newcomer Tra’Dayja Smith finished fourth in the nation in assists per game. On the defensive end, the Lancers ranked 10th in the NCAA in blocks per game, and rising junior Akila Smith shattered the team’s blocks record with 74. Plus, freshman Anne-Hamilton Leroy nabbed a spot on the Big South all-freshman team.



But what should have been a smooth transition into a postseason bolstered by the Lancers’ breakout season was instead wholly disrupted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. By the end of March, the Big South Conference had suspended the conference postseason, and the NCAA followed suit with the cancellation of March Madness shortly after.



The team that had laid a foundation of “Arete” had to figure out how to keep pursuing excellence in an ever-changing landscape. With the traditional preseason timeline now in flux, the Lancers would have to continue building their burgeoning familial bond amidst a quarantine, social distancing, wearing masks and more.



However, the Lancers were undeterred. When everyone arrived back in Farmville during the summer, they quarantined in a hotel while waiting for COVID-19 test results. Even housed in different rooms, the team still found ways to bond.



“We were going out on the balcony [of their rooms] every day, just waiting to see each other,” said McMakin, an All-Big South selection as a freshman.” We ate together, on our own balconies, and we did workouts. It was everything. It was like, ‘Oh, let’s party on the balcony’. I think that just showed how much we missed each other and wanted to interact with each other.”





“You could tell that we missed basketball and each other,” said Tra’Dayja Smith , who set the team’s single-season record for assists in 2019-20. “That was the longest we’ve ever been apart.”



“This group is really special,” said Mallory Odell , a senior who also is a member of the Cormier Honors College. “We always want to be around each other, even when we are doing other activities or team bonding stuff. It’s never forced. We’re genuinely having a good time and enjoying each other’s company.”



Once each player’s test result came back negative, the team was cleared to train together. But reclaiming and strengthening the team chemistry that had propelled them to the 2019-20 breakout came just as much on the court as it did off of it. They had WNBA and NBA watch parties. They played spades. They took a team trip to a local ropes course, played soccer, and even competed in drills alongside Tillett and the rest of the coaching staff.





“We’ll be in there way past the time [the game ends],” McMakin said about the team’s watch parties. “And some of it, we’re not even watching the game. We’re just messing around with each other, like one big family gathering almost every time. And when we went to do our dinner at coach Tillett’s house, we were there for three hours, but it didn’t even feel like it. It was just a fun time to be there, and I didn’t want to leave [laughs]. I was having a GRAND old time.”





And while the group may holler and run around the room during a game of Uno, everyone holds themselves to a high standard on the court and in the weight room. First, the team had to deal with an unprecedented break from the intense physical activity, and Tillett credits assistant sports performance coach Courtney Taybron for building a detailed plan that ramped everyone back up where they need to be.



“I think we’ve got people in a place right now where there’s a real confidence about their strength, and they are getting faster,” said Tillett. “And I think there certainly could have been apprehension on the side of the student-athlete of, ‘Whoa, I’m going back into it.’ She just had such a great plan for us. I think it’s been really good, and our women are really appreciative of that.”





Practice itself looked different with social distancing guidelines and masks, but the end goal still stayed the same: improve. The coaching staff was creating new ways to teach the same concepts, and the players actively bought in.



“It’s different. It’s weird,” Tra’Dayja Smith said about playing with a mask. “But at least we get to be here and practice. We want to play basketball. We want to get better. That’s why we bought into everything.”





“I think it has made me want to play even more,” said McMakin. “Even just the little bit of 2-on-2 we play with a mask, I’m waiting for it. I’m counting, going through the drills like, ‘Ok, two-on-two is next, two-on-two is next.’ Which is something, last year I didn’t even think about. I dreaded going to practice because it was so tiring. But now, I want to get there, I want to get in the gym.”



Since the coaches were forced to break drills down to the basics to accommodate the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health and the NCAA, Tillett believes that it has given players an even better understanding of plays on both sides of the ball. It has allowed players to deepen their knowledge of a Lancer offense that finished second in the Big South in scoring and assists and led the league in field goal percentage.



“Last year, on the offensive side of the ball, we had a high level of success,” Tillett said. “But what we’ve seen, through the way we’ve had to teach this summer, is that you’ve got players adding their ideas to the mix of, ‘Well couldn’t we do this in that setting, couldn’t we do that?’ And that’s when it’s really fun for our staff, when you’ve got players adding to what’s the creativity of the game. Because, let’s be honest, basketball has endless creativity, if you’re open to hearing that from the players, and they have the voice to say it. This summer they certainly have really elevated what they’ve brought from that standpoint.



“From a defensive standpoint, it is obviously an area our program wants to grow. So the way we structured practices really sent that message. Both in the drill choices, the amount of time spent on defense, the visual reminders around the room of where we were last year and where we want to go.”



“I think the chemistry we have is going to come out in our play and only going to help us in a lot of ways and get stronger as we go,” said Odell. “It will make an obvious difference in our play and understanding what someone else is going to do before they even do it.”



In addition to growth as basketball players, Tillett also focuses on having her players grow as leaders. That leads her to routinely invite women who hold positions of authority and power as guest speakers to connect with her team and give insight and advice on navigating the professional world. This summer, Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Clark, a 2005 graduate of Longwood, spoke to the team and left a lasting impact.





“To see women in such higher positions is such an eye opener,” McMakin said. “But then also to tell you the truth about what it’s going to be working in a male-dominate field is something that’s needed. The team needs to grow outside of just the basketball point, and I think Coach Tillett really stresses on that. I think it is going to help us a lot, even when we’re not playing basketball, when we’re moving on with our future.



“Obviously we know she is in a position of power in our community, which is cool, but she was super authentic and genuine with us and talked to us like we were her friends,” said Odell. “She was totally open, realistic about experiences that she’s had, and I think hearing from empowered women like her is going to help us in the long run beyond basketball.”



“It’s funny, when you bring in someone with her experience level and talent, oftentimes people like that will say, ‘What would you like us to talk to the team about?'” Tillett said. “I just said to her, ‘We’re passionate about social justice. We’re passionate about women’s empowerment, and you have a unique story. We want to get as many successful women in front of our women to see that there’s many different paths to get to where you’re going.’



“And Megan just had such a passionate delivery of those three things, that you could see our women as the presentation went on sitting up more in their chair, leaning forward more like ‘this is so incredible’. That was special. The goal is to continue to get great leaders in front of them so they have models.”



Now with a successful preseason behind, the Lancers will focus on carrying that power and strength into the fall semester. Regardless of what may come in the next few months, they know they can stand strong together, and it is something they all look forward to. “Most definitely just playing together, getting back on the court,” said Smith, when asked what she was looking forward to the most.”



“I’m looking forward to everyone being healthy and ready to play,” McMakin said. “And when we play, having the whole team and being able to be a whole team.”



“Every moment with this team is joyful,” Tillett said. “It’s one of our core values, is joy. Everything we’ve done over the summer, they don’t want to leave. They don’t want to be done with whatever that event is. Inevitably in any team environment, people have other parts of their lives that they do need to get to. That’s common. There’s nothing wrong with that.



“This team has a way of putting all of that on hold and saying, this time together is the most important thing that we are doing, and that’s special. That’s special. So I just look forward to every session that we have together.”



