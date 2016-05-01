Cumberland Food Pantry To Get Much Needed Renovations

Good news for a food pantry in Cumberland. CCC, or Cumberland Community Cares, says it will receive some funding as a portion of the CARES Act money that was approved by Congress. County Administrator Don Unmussig said recently that Delma’s Food Pantry has been working for a long time in cramped quarters and outdated equipment. The CUmberland County Board of SUpervisors recently approved spending some of the CARES Act money on renovations to the food pantry facility. The cost of the project is expected to be around 75-thousand dollars.