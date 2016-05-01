Comcast To Expand Broadband Network In Buckingham County

Good news for Buckingham County residents tired of slow, or even no, internet speeds. Senator Mark Peake, of Virginia, and Delegate Matt Fariss issued a joint statement Friday that saiud Comcast would begin a network expansion by the end of this year, extending broadband internet speeds to more than 18-hundred homes and businesses in Buckingham COunty. The expansion is said to include gigabit service to residential customers. Businessess will be able to select from a suite of Comcast Business products, including network speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second. The statement did not include information on how much the cheapest plans would be.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *