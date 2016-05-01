$1,000 Reward Offered For Info Leading To Armed Robbery Suspect

Authorities in Prince Edward County are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in an armed robbery. A statement from the sheriff’s office says, on July 16th, deputies responded to the Auto Connection on West 3rd Street in Farmville. The businesses surveillance system captured pictures of the man who shot the business opwner and then took off in a 2000 BMW 328 that didn’t belong to him. Anyone with information is urged to contact 434-392-3400. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to a suspect being captured.