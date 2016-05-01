HAMPDEN-SYDNEY LAUNCHES REDESIGNED ATHLETICS WEBSITE

Hampden-Sydney College Athletics recently launched its redesigned hscathletics.com, providing a new look and updated features for the official athletics website of Hampden-Sydney College. The new home for Tiger Athletics was created in collaboration with college athletics website provider SIDEARM Sports, and features a modern design, easier navigation, and social media integration with H-SC athletics’ Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms.



Additionally, the new site features a responsive mobile web design-an approach to web page creation that makes use of flexible layouts, flexible images, and cascading style sheet media queries. The goal of responsive design is to build web pages that detect the visitor’s screen size and orientation and change the layout accordingly.



“We’re very excited about our new partnership with SIDEARM Sports as we continue to expand and enhance the online presence of Hampden-Sydney College Athletics,” said Greg Prouty, Director of Athletics Media Relations. “The SIDEARM team has been outstanding and very accommodating to work with throughout the transition. We anticipate a wonderful partnership while providing a great experience for our student-athletes, family, alumni, fans, and supporters of Tiger Athletics.”



H-SC becomes the latest member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) to make the switch to SIDEARM. Other ODAC schools who have partnered with SIDEARM include Hollins University, Randolph College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, Virginia Wesleyan University, as well as Washington and Lee University.

