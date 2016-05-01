FARMVILLE TOWN COUNCIL ADOPTS EMERGENCY ORDINANCE

At the Farmville Town Council Special Meeting on Wednesday, August 19th, Town Council accepted the recommendation of the Finance and Ordinance Committee and adopted the ordinance instituting temporary measures for certain gatherings and face coverings (masks) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This ordinance places limits on the number of attendees at a gathering and requires face coverings in public places. To read the complete ordinance visit https://farmvilleva.com/government/covid-19-updates-information/.