Farmville Town Council Hears Public Comment On Confederate Monument

The Farmville Town Council listened to public comment on the Confederate statue for more than an hour Wednesday. In all, 27 people spoke to the council. The monument has already been moved. Some who spoke chastised the council for hastily moving the monument in the wake of protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer. But others thanked the council for acting swiftly in removing the statue from it’s pedestal where it sat for about 120 years. By state law, the board cannot make a decision on what to do with the statue until 30 days after the public comment session is over.