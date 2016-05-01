Farmville Town Council Selects New Clerk

The Farmville Town Council has appointed Sherry L. Scoggins as the Clerk of Council. During a meeting on Wednesday, Town Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Scoggins. Mayor David (WHITE-uhs) Whitus said, “Town Council is pleased that Scoggins has agreed to serve as the Clerk of Council. Her professional experience, ability to effectively communicate and Master Municipal Clerk certification bring strong skills to the role. Town Council is confident in her ability to

support Council and the Farmville community.” The Town conducted a wide search for the position and Council’s Personnel Committee, chaired by Vice-Mayor Chuckie Reid, received, and reviewed several qualified applications. Ms. Scoggins quickly rose to the top due to her 16 years of municipal clerk experience, professional certification, and strong references.