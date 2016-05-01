Pearson Cancer Center in Lynchburg gets New Doctor

It is with great pleasure that we introduce Dr. Mahmood Rasheed, Medical Oncologist. Dr. Rasheed will join the Lynchburg Hematology Oncology practice on August 17th.

Dr. Rasheed graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond where he also completed his residency and fellowship.

Dr. Rasheed is Board Certified in Internal Medicine with Board Certifications in Hematology and Medical Oncology.

In 2016, Dr. Rasheed was awarded the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award and was an inductee in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Dr. Rasheed is currently a member of the American College of Physicians, American Society of Hematology, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Please welcome Dr. Rasheed and let him know how grateful we are to have him here at the Pearson Cancer Center as part of the cancer service line team! He will begin working in Farmville in January 2021.