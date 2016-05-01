Farville ICE Facility Director Claims Media Stories are “Not True”

The director of the Farmville ICE facility spoke to the town council last week, defending the agency’s response to a coronavirus outbreak within the facility. Jeff Crawford said the facility has not had any staff or detainees exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 since July 10th. He claimed media stories about the treatment of detainees are “not true.” However, the state reports that around 90 percent of the detainees at the facility and 28 staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19. Crawford, though, says there is a great difference in testing positive and actually being sick. A federal judge has halted the transfer of any further detainees into the faclility as a result of several lawsuits filed by detainees concerning their treatment there.