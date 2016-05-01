Charlotte Supervisors Ask For Public Hearing On Proposed Keysville Roundabout

Charlotte County leaders are discussing the possibility of the county’s first roundabout intersection. It would go in at Keysville after the board of supervisors asked VDOT to schedule a public hearing on the matter. The proposal calls for about 5.2 million dollars to be spent for the new roundabout at Route 15 and US 360. However, SUpervisor Kay Pierantoni said she believes there will be some opposition to this development. Supervisors Donna Fore also said she believes Americans typically don’t understand roundabout intersections and how they work. VDOT, however, says it believes that construction a roundabout at Keysville would improve safety and decrease the number of accidents that have taken place at the intersection. No date set on that public hearing yet.