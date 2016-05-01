Firefly Fiber Broadband Speeds its Connections and Partners with Nelson County

Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, has committed to speeding up its internet connections across Central Virginia. In recognition of the urgent need to get members connected, the Board of Directors of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) authorized a plan to increase the pace of construction across the CVEC system with a goal of completing the fiber backbone construction by July 2022, shortening the buildout schedule by a year. The intent is to have Firefly provide internet connections for all CVEC members who choose service by fall of 2022. CVEC is on pace for the next two years to build 1,000 miles of line each year and make service available at more than 10,000 new CVEC locations each year.

In addition to the system-wide CVEC fiber build, Firefly is partnering with Nelson County to make use of the funds that are available for non-CVEC areas in the county as a one-time opportunity to quickly expand broadband availability in response to COVID issues. The CARES Act funds have a requirement that the projects be completed within calendar year 2020. Firefly developed a plan to build small expansions in several areas to help address needs for distance learning and remote work. The six small projects will include construction of 16 miles of fiber optic cable and make service available to more than 400 accounts. Gary Wood, CEO for Firefly and CVEC commented, “Firefly is excited to expand our partnership with Nelson County to help address the lack of broadband. These projects will connect homes and businesses plus allow for additional free Wi-Fi hotspots to help school children and remote workers in several areas across the county. They will fit into our schedule without diverting attention from the system-wide CVEC fiber build, which is speeding up to get as many people access to broadband as fast as possible.”

One project will accelerate construction at the CVEC Gladstone substation to begin connections of CVEC members from there in 2020. Two projects will provide broadband on the north side of the railroad tracks in Shipman and Arrington. One project in Piney River will cover an area from the county line on Rt 151 north to the intersection of Rt 56 and Rt 151, plus a short extension up Lowesville Road. Several small subdivisions near Colleen will also have service extended. Wood added, “We are excited about these new projects that continue our partnership with a forward-looking Board of Supervisors and county staff who are working hard to make broadband access a reality for every home and business in Nelson County.”

Updates on the projects, including details of the expansions and how the areas were selected, can be found on the Firefly website at www.fireflyva.com.