Charlotte County Supervisors Delay Vote On Confederate Statue

A decision on moving the COnfederate statue in Charlotte County has been puished back to next year, at least. A number of people spoke about the statue at the courthouse in Charlotte County, but in the end, the supervisors decided they would wait for emptions to hopefully “cool down” before holding a public hearing on the matter. Other than the public discussion, there was little discussion among the supervisors during Monday’s meeting about the statue. The monument was erected in 1902 as a tribute to Confederate soldiers of Charlotte County. Recently, a new state law took effect giving municipalities in Virginia the power to remove Confederate monuments that they own and maintain.