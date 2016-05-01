Motorcycle Chase Ends At Suspects Home In Buckingham

A man was arrested after a big motorcycle chase through Buckingham County on Monday. The sheriff’s office says the incident started just before 8pm Monday night when a deputy tried to stop a black Honda Shadow motorcycle near the courthouse. The driver was eventually identified as 34 year-old Jesse Huskey, of Buckingham. He fled the stop and deputies gave chase on Route 60 West into Nelson County before coming back into Buckingham. The chase lasted about 30 minutes and ended at Huskey’s home on Troublesome Creek Road, where he was arrested. Husky was jailed for two felony counts of felony eluding law enforcement, and other various misdemeanors.