Dillwyn Woman Killed In Weekend Crash

A Dillwyn woman is identified as the victim of a Saturday crash along Route 60 in Buckingham County. Virginia State Polcie say the crash happened just before 4am in the 2000 block of James Anderson Highway. Troopers found that the car had run off the road and flipped over an ambankment, then overturned several times before striking a tree line. 21 year-old Keaonna Carter-Faggins, of Dillwyn, was identified as the driver who died. A 24 year-old male passenger in the car was also seriously injured, but his name was not released.