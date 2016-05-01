Centra Now Allowing One Patient Visitor At A Time

Centra is now allowing one visitor per patient at its facilioties in Virginia, including Centra Southside in Farmville. It’s the first time since the COVID-19 restrictions went into effect banning patient visitors that they have been allowed to accompany loved ones. A statement from the hospital says the decision was made after careful consideration, despite the fact that COVID-19 remains a big threat. There are several conditions that must be met before a visitor will be allowed in. The visitor must be at least 18 years old, cannot be exhibiting any sympotoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc. All visitors will be screened each time they enter a Centra facility and face masks will be required at all times in the building.