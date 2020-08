Over in Keysville, now, where the Keysville Hardware and Farm Supply store is closing up shop for good. Butch Shook, who owns the business, confirmed that the store will close at the end of this month agfter nearly 30 years in business. Shook says he is retiring. He and his brother Larry bought the store in 1999. The NAPA Auto Parts store was sold to current owner Matt Biggers last year and will remain open. In fact, the NAPA Auto Parts store has plans to expand.