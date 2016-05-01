School Board Member’s Social Media Post Sparks Protest

We mentioned yesterday that a Charlotte County School Board member has come under fire for a social media post who shared a story on her personal FGacebook page about the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project, which is scheduled to make a stop in Richmond soon. But Teresa Dunaway sparked controversy when she expressed contempt for the project. Her post prompted a number of citizens to protest last Friday in front of the Charlotte County School Board office. They say Dunaway should resign or be removed from her seat on the school board. Dunaway has continued to refuse to make any public comment about the post and told the Charlotte Gazette that she was preparing for surgery soon and needed to focus on her health.