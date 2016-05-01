Charlotte County To Discuss Potential Removal Of Confederate Monument

The Cnfederate statue discussion is now moving to Charlotte COunty. The supervisors met recently to discuss the matter after hearing from a number of local citizens. The statuye currently sits on a pedestal in the courthouse square. Vice Chairman Gary Walker moved to table any more discussion or actuion on the matter until the county could hold a formal public hearing. That motion passed. County Administrator Dan Witt told the supervisors that he would put it on the agenda for the August 10th meeting. The Charlotte County Confederate Memorial statue was erected in 1902.

With the public hearing scheduled for nexzt week, the county is strongly discouraging people attending in person due to COVID-19 guidelines. Administrator Witt said there would be limited space provided for the public in the meeting room.