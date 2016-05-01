Farmville Downtown Partnership To Be Managed By Farmville Area Chamber Of Commerce

The Farmville Downtown Partnership will now be managed by the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber agreeing to manage the partnership for the next year. A statement from the partnership says the agreemen ensures that the responsibilities of the program manager position are carried out by chamber staff. Those responsibilities include social media, administrative tasks, and grant management. FDP is currently without a person in the Program Manager position, a position that will not be needed while under contract with the Chamber. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber was previously in search of an Executive Director, but the organization has currently halted their search. Anne Tyler Paulek is currently serving as Interim Executive Director for the organization.