Congratulations to Dr. Gary Lutz! Dr. Lutz was awarded the “Franklin D. Kizer Distinguished High School Chemistry Teacher” Award. Dr. Lutz will receive a plaque from the Virginia Section and a check for $300. Also, our high school will receive $300 for use in purchasing materials to enhance science instruction. In addition, Dr. Lutz will be highlighted in the September issue of the Virginia Section Bulletin and on the Section website. We are so proud of Dr. Lutz.