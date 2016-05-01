Charlotte Co. Railcar Repair Facility Purchased

The old Blue Ridge Railcar Repair facility in Charlotte County Industrial Park has been bought by The Buckingham Branch Railroad. The facility first opened in 2007 as the Alderman Railcar Service, but after it was sold in 2013 to Blue Ridge Railcar Repair, it closed in 2016. Buckingham Branch Railraod bills itself as a family-owned, short line railroad that operates 280 miles of track in Virginia. It started operations in 1989 with one locomotive and two employees. Today, the company has 14 locomotives and around 40 freight customers. The BB also operates passenger excursion trains on the Buckingham DIvision in the spring and fall.