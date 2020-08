At 3:47 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 1), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Buckingham County. A car traveling in the 2000 block of James Anderson Highway (Rte. 60) ran off the road, struck the guardrail and went over an embankment. There is one confirmed fatality. A second person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.